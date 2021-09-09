SXM Media At IAB Podcast Upfronts

SXM Media, the combined advertising sales organization for SiriusXM, Pandora and Stitcher; has put together a panel discussion for the event. The panel will be made up of experts in programmatic space.

Hayley Diamond, EVP, US Digital Investment at Publicis; Regina Sommese, GVP, Paid Media – Global Subscriber Acquisition at Discovery; and Ash Gangwar, GM of Inventory Partnerships at The Trade Desk will discuss the hurdles marketers face within this buying platform, the greatest opportunities to grow, and how brands can unlock the solutions to successfully execute podcast ad campaigns programmatically. Claire Fanning, VP, Ad Innovation at SXM Media will moderate the discussion.

“The programmatic opportunity has remained nascent for podcast buyers and creators for a few reasons,” said Fanning. “Without programmatic activation, a better understanding of the inventory, and advanced targeting levers, it is difficult to build a sophisticated strategy that aligns with advertiser standards.”

According to SXM; podcast advertising revenue is expected to exceed $1 billion this year, but programmatic buying represents less than 5% of that revenue.