Mental Wealth Expo NYC

iHeartMedia NYC, Charlamagne Tha God in partnership with the Mental Wealth Alliance are planning a Mental Wealth Expo. The free and open to the public event is set for World Mental Health Day October 10.

“People are always telling folks to do the work. Well what does that look like? Where do you start? The Mental Wealth Expo will be the beginning of that process for so many,” said Charlamagne. “On 10-10 we will introduce folks to people and resources that will start them on their healing journey. Invest in your mental wealth!”

Attendees will hear from experts on everything mental health, with curated panels on racial trauma and mental health, Black men’s mental health, Black women’s mental health and the role religion and spiritualty play mental wellness. Breakout rooms hosted by mental health professionals and field experts will explore various mental health topics.

The event will be held at Marriott Marquis in Times Square.