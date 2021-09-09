New PD At WHTF Tallahassee

Jason Murphy has joined Adams Radio in Tallahassee as the new Program Director of Hot 104.9 (WHTF-FM). Murphy will also hold down the 2-6 PM slot when he starts September 15.

“Being invited into listener lives is the greatest honor in radio. I am excited about this opportunity with a great company that believes in local radio,” said Murphy.

“Murphy brings an energy to WHTF that has been missing for too long,” said Ron Stone, President/CEO. “We are excited to have him on our team and leading HOT into a very successful future.”