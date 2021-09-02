Golic & Scott Ready For College Football

Mike Golic and Kate Scott will headline ‘College Football Saturday Night’ on multiple platforms. The pair will broadcast 13 games for Learfield, a multimedia rights holder for nearly 200 universities across the United States.

“I’ve always loved the college game and couldn’t be more excited to call Saturday night college football for Learfield,” said Golic. “I’m really looking forward to the call with my play-by-play partner, Kate Scott, who just finished an incredible job calling Olympic basketball.”

“Mike Golic and college football!? What more could you want on a fall Saturday night! How about going back and forth with Golic during a game? Sprinkle in a healthy dose of the local food, drink, and wacky traditions that make college football so special and I’m smiling and laughing to myself already,” said Scott.

Learfield will produce and distribute the 13 live broadcasts, projected to be on over 100 terrestrial stations and carried by SiriusXM and The Varsity Network app. Fans also can watch the on-demand Booth Cam at Facebook Live @CollegeFootballSaturdayNight or YouTube Live at College Football Saturday Night.