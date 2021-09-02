Coach/Player Duo New ESPN Podcast

Former Jets and Ravens coach Rex Ryan is joining Pro Bowl Linebacker Bart Scott on a new podcast. ‘Organized Chaos’ debuts September 12 and will drop every Monday during the NFL season.

The duo will give listeners expert insight and analysis on everything happening around the league featuring trending stories from on and off the field.

Ryan and Scott are no strangers to ESPN audiences; Ryan appears on the Sunday NFL Countdown show and Scott is the co-host of ‘Bart & Hahn’ every weekday on ESPN Radio.