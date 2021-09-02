CBC Offers Six New Series

CBC’s new original podcasts span true crime, pop culture, politics, health/science and more. The Fall 2021 lineup includes an investigative trilogy exploring different strands of extremism in North America and around the world.

“This fall, we kick off with some heat with our ‘Red, White, Blue’ trilogy – a smart, curious in-depth look into subcultures of the radical right. ‘The Flamethrowers’ explores how radio became an incendiary device that helped build the populist right; ‘The Accelerationists’ examines the troubling rise of white supremacy; and ‘Boys Like Me’ focuses on the shadowy online Incel culture of misogyny,” said Arif Noorani, Executive Producer. “Our talented team of producers, investigative journalists, authors, filmmakers and more helm the various series, taking us deep inside other worlds and delivering podcasts that are top of class on the world stage.”

CBC’s weekly radio show ‘Podcast Playlist’, highlighting a range of podcasts and interviews with hosts, also returns September 7. More information about CBC Podcasts can be found Here.