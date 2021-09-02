SMG Prepares Daily Podcast

The Daybreak Insider Podcast will feature an overview of the biggest stories of the day. It will be hosted by Salem Radio News anchor Rich Thomason from SRN’s Washington, D.C., bureau.

“It’s clear that podcast listeners are looking for informed reporting on what’s really happening in their world,” said Phil Boyce, SVP Spoken Word. “Within Salem, we have a wealth of resources, both for newsgathering and for analysis. With the Daybreak Insider Podcast, we’ll be pooling all of those resources into a single podcast to provide in-depth coverage from a conservative worldview. You’ll hear trusted voices from SRN News, Townhall.com, as well as the Salem Radio Network every day on this podcast, and it will all be pulled together by the experienced voice of Rich Thomason.”

The Daybreak Insider Podcast will be a companion product to the Daybreak Insider Newsletter, which is currently distributed each weekday morning to more than 100,000 subscribers. The podcast premiers September 7.