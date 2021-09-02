Special NPR Book Festival Podcasts

NPR and the Library of Congress will be working together on several podcasts to coincide with the upcoming National Book Festival. For the first time this year there will be an interview series with National Book Festival authors publishing across NPR’s podcast feeds as part of the Festival.

“We are delighted to collaborate with the Library of Congress on the annual celebration of books and reading that is the National Book Festival,” said Beth Donovan, Senior Director, NPR Programming and Acting Chief Culture Editor. “The NPR audience is filled with readers. We see this in our audience research and from the popularity of our author interviews, the NPR Books Concierge and so many other NPR Books products. It’s wonderful to work with the Library to add one more way for NPR to connect readers with books and listeners with authors.”

“This year, we’re inviting everyone to create your own National Book Festival experience from a wide variety of programs and formats, and this eclectic series of podcasts is an excellent new way to experience the festival and listen to interesting authors,” said Jarrod MacNeil, Director of the National Book Festival. “We are thrilled to collaborate with NPR on this new podcast series as an exciting new way for readers to access the Library of Congress National Book Festival from anywhere.”

The National Book Festival is set for September 17-26.