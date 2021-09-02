Ceccotti Earns Show On KSAN

Joe ‘Joe Hawk’ Ceccotti will be the new Afternoon Drive host on 107.7 The Bone (KSAN-FM). Ceccotti joined the Cumulus San Francisco classic rocker as an intern in 2013.

“Joe has been a very important part of KSAN for the last eight years and has proved his worth time and time again with his diligent work ethic behind the scenes, as well as his great on-air performance,” said Chasta Michaelis, PD. “He is a true asset for us and I’m thrilled to be able to make him our full-time Afternoon Host.”

“I’m super excited to not only host the PM drive for such a legendary station but to represent the station that has become my home for the past eight years,” said Ceccotti. “Becoming a Bone jock is more than I could’ve ever hoped for.”