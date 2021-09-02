WLS Adds Travel Show

‘Round Trip With Colleen Kelly’ debuts September 5 on Chicago News/Talk890 WLS-AM. Kelly is a travel expert whos resume’ includes work with National Geographic and PBS.

The hour long Sunday night program covers exploration, cuisine and culture, along with travel tips and the newest travel supplies, along with some of the best small businesses to support domestically and abroad.

“I am thrilled to be working with the legendary WLS team and Cumulus Media, bringing audiences the latest in travel news, tips, and destinations,” said Kelly.

“Audiences are hungry for travel and adventure. We’re excited to welcome back Colleen Kelly to the Big 89 as she takes our listeners on an audio journey each Sunday night,” said Stephanie Tichenor, PD.