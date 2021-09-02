Garrity: Nobody Advocates For Minority Stations Better Than Us

That’s what the Gen Media Partners CEO told Radio Ink following the announcement that his company is launching a task force to champion minority owned radio stations. Garrity says his company is the “strongest voice for these groups.”

According to the company press release the task force will advocate on behalf of multicultural-owned and-targeted radio stations to demonstrate how multicultural radio stations connect with their audience. Garrity says, “No one else has a platform comprised of these independent minority-owned and targeted stations.”

Garrity says the goal is to make sure advertisers and agencies look beyond the larger companies and include independent, certified minority-owned and targeted radio groups in their plans. “We’re already seeing a receptiveness to learning more about these stations and their effectiveness at reaching multicultural audiences with content that is relevant to their specific lifestyles, tastes, and cultures.”

Ann-Marie Figueira, whose promotion to Senior Vice President of Hispanic Platforms and Multicultural Initiatives was announced recently, will lead the initiative. There will be other members on the task force from Gen Media Partners’ offices outside of New York, according to Garrity. “They all share my passion for this initiative. We may announce more members at some point, but right now we’re announcing Ann-Marie as the one who is leading this initiative. Ann-Marie is an expert in the Hispanic marketplace.

Garrity says the task force will work with agency partners, direct clients direct and Gen’s partner radio stations who have local and regional relationships. “We’re also in the initial stage of discussing the possibility of an advisory board.”

Figueira added,“Our team has a passion for and an understanding of owners and operators of independent multicultural radio — whether its urban, Indigenous, Asian, or Hispanic — and we’re excited to tell their story. Most independent minority owners are heavily involved, personally and professionally, with their communities. They serve on local boards and actively participate in local events. That deep level of direct engagement with the community enhances the already strong connection with audiences that radio is known for and builds an extra layer of trust that can enhance the effectiveness of an advertiser’s message.”

“These radio stations are a cornerstone in multicultural communities, and their listeners buy millions of dollars of products each year,” Garrity pointed out. It’s a great story, and if we don’t tell it no one will. “