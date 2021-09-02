El Dorado Launches Hyper Local News Website

In Yuma, Arizona El Dorado Broadcasters owns KTTI-FM, KQSR-FM and KBLU-AM

They’ve launched a hyper local news website called Yumadailynews.com. The site will include local news about southwest Arizona.

“We serve our local market with our broadcast stations but this is a logical expansion of services for the market” said Chris Fleming, Executive President of El Dorado Broadcasters. “It seems like an opportunity for our company to step into this space and make an immediate impact for the community we serve.”

Yumadailynews.com will be managed by newly appointed El Dorado News Director Andrew Caravella.