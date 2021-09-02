Boise Host Out After 15 Years

KCIX-FM Afternoon host Steve Kicklighter (also known as Kekeluv) has been let go. Kicklighter took to Instagram to write, “I gave you my all. Unfortunately, That wasn’t enough for the out of town management team. I was just let go.”

The Idaho Statesman reports that Townsquare PD Chris Pickett said, “Kicklighter’s service to the community was second to none. We thank Keke for all that he has done for the Treasure Valley over the past 14 years and wish him the best.”

The paper says this past Spring Kicklighter sat in all 35,700 seats at Albertsons Stadium as part of a Rise Up Against Child Abuse promotion and the station called him a “Treasure Valley legend” on its website.

Kicklighter went on to write, “Thank you Idaho. You’re special and I truly have a bond with you. I met my wife in Albertsons and we had 3 amazing children at Saint Alphonsus. I’m obsessed with you. I’m not exactly sure how to act so my apologies. All I ask is this, FOLLOW ME wherever I go. This chip on my shoulder is getting bigger and I promise, I got you.”