They are the glue that keeps every radio station in America together. And they do it without much recognition. They are the Traffic Directors, Production Directors, Receptionists, HR Managers, Promotions Directors and others, that every radio station would fall apart without. They are The Unsung Heroes of Radio!
Hi Ed,
Please do not forget to include our beloved Engineers as part of the Unsung Heros. Engineers are the foundation of any radio station. They build, install, connect and disconnect everything. There is nothing they cannot do all the while guarding their realm and making everyone sound good. Most importantly they are like a Dr, always on call and there when you need them most. The are the catalyst that makes everything come together.