iHeart Houston Helping New Orleans Community

It’s what radio does better than any other industry, rallying its tribe to help others. iHeartMedia’s 7-station Houston cluster, with the help of listeners, is filling and deploying dozens of trucks loaded critically needed items for the communities impacted by Hurricane Ida.

The Category 4 storm slammed into the Louisiana coast ripping the roofs off buildings, snapping power lines and causing an enormous amount of destruction.

“The people of Houston are very close to the New Orleans community. They came to Houston after Hurricane Katrina and they came and helped us after our last horrible hurricane Harvey,” said Michael Berry, on-air personality in iHeartMedia Houston.