What Do Ad Buyers Want From You?

According to Borrell & Associates you better bring expertise in marketing to your clients when you make that sales call. Contrary to what many radio managers believe, having an understanding of the client’s business is not as important as being an overall marketing expert.

The data comes from Borrell’s Local Advertiser Survey from April through June of this year. Also in the top three, according to the Borrell respondents is being a partner with the client (not a vendor) and having a well-supported marketing plan What the client does not want is a salesperson pretending to be a “thought leader” who brings too many options for the advertiser to consider.

Bringing unique and creative ideas sits in the middle of the pack of the Borrell data.