Bruce Collins Joins Cumulus Dallas

Bruce Collins is the new Program Director for NewsTalk WBAP 820 AM/99.5 FM-HD2 and News & Information KLIF 570 AM/96.3 FM-HD. Collins comes to Dallas from Alpha Media in Portland, OR.

“After a nationwide search, Bruce Collins’ history of winning in News/Talk in Portland made him the obvious choice to lead our talented team in Dallas,” said Dan Bennett, Regional VP. “His perceptions and analysis of our brands convinced me he should be our next programming leader.”

“I cannot thank Dan Bennett enough for the opportunity to program two heritage stations like WBAP and KLIF,” said Collins.