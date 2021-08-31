NRB Fires Spokesman Over COVID Chat

Pastor Daniel Darling, a spokesman for the National Religious Broadcasters, has been fired after appearing on MSNBC and discussed how his faith motivated him to get the Covid-19 vaccine. NBC reports he was fired for violating the groups policy to remain neutral.

According to NBC News, Darling said faith played an important role in his decision to get vaccinated, particularly the idea that “we ought to love our neighbor.” By getting the vaccine, people don’t only protect themselves, but become less likely to infect others, he said.

He was fired two days later after he would not sign a letter of insubordination.