Mets Radio Voice Out for Season

67-year-old Howie Rose announced on Twitter that today would be the final New York Mets baseball game he calls this year. The long-time radio voice of the Mets said, “Some of you may know that I’ve been dealing with a personal medical issue this season. In light of this I will require surgery later this week, so following Wednesday’s game I will have to put this season in the books. Looking forward to starting a new chapter next spring.” It’s the second time this year Rose has had to leave the booth for medical reasons.