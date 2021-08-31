Bill Taylor Passes

Radio veteran Bill Taylor (William Chimka) has died after a year-long battle with cancer. Known for his celebrity impersonations, Taylor’s career included stops at KFWB Los Angeles, KSAN San Francisco, KMLE Phoenix (Taylor and the Bear), KIKK and KKHT Houston, Jones Satellite Network, as well as stints at WOKY and WEMP in his hometown of Milwaukee.

Over a 50-plus year career, Taylor scored numerous awards and nominations both as voiceover talent and air personality, and took his comic impersonations to the Las Vegas stand-up scene, as well as appearances on network television.

Services are planned Friday at 11am at Milwaukee’s Forest Home Cemetery.