Music Licensing Focus of Next IBA Webinar

IBA members will hear how they might be able to “leverage organized transactional platforms for music licenses between music owners and music users.” Three NPREX executives will share their business model that they say may save broadcasters money.

NPRX stands for The National Performing Rights Exchange, which is an electronic marketplace for direct licensing of music performance rights. NPREX says it has a patented software platform through which music publishers and record labels sell licenses directly to music users.

“The team at NPREX are the brightest thought leaders in the industry. IBA members will hear how NPREX is the patented marketplace for music licenses where music owners sell licenses directly to music broadcasters, digital streaming services and other businesses that perform music in public” adds IBA CEO Ron Stone.