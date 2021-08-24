We’re Going Hybrid

Radio Ink is pleased to announce that the Hispanic Radio Conference will be presented this year in a hybrid format. This will allow those unable or not inclined to travel at this time to attend the event from the comfort of their home and/or office.

In making the announcement, Deborah Parenti, Publisher of Radio Ink explained, “This is an extremely important year for Hispanic radio and the conference agenda is set to tackle many of the issues facing it and the radio industry in general. Considering all of the pressing matters of the past year – from the pandemic and the subsequent economic issues that followed, to changes on Capital Hill, at the FCC, and pending legislation impacting broadcasters, the 12th Hispanic Radio Conference could not come at a more crucial time.

With so much on the table, we have decided to add a virtual component to this year’s event. All speakers and panelists are set to present from our stage at the InterContinental at Doral in front of a live audience but with the addition of a virtual option that will allow those who may have reservations or restrictions on travel the opportunity to be part of the conference and participate in the conversation.”

In person and virtual registrations can be made here. If you are attending the conference live, be sure to register at the special hotel rate here.