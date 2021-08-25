Here Are The 2021 Hall of Famers

The Museum of Broadcast Communications has announced eight new inductees as well as a new class of Legacy inductees into the Radio Hall of Fame for 2021. Brother Wease, Dan Patrick and Kim Komando are among the 2021 inductees.

The 2021 Radio Hall of Fame inductees will be honored at the in-person 2021 Radio Hall of Fame induction ceremony on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at Chicago’s Wintrust Grand Banking Hall.

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, September 1st at: www.radiohalloffame.com. A portion of ticket purchases is a tax-deductible charitable donation to the Museum of Broadcast Communications.

THE 2021 RADIO HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES ARE:

Brother Wease – Radio 95.1, Rochester, NY

Longstanding Network/Syndication (20 years or more)

Elliot Segal – DC 101, Washington, DC

Active Local/Regional (10 years or more)

Dan Patrick – The Dan Patrick Show

Longstanding Networks/Syndication (20 years or more)

Kim Komando – The Kim Komando Show

Active Network/Syndication (10 Years or more)

Javier Romero – WAMR-FM/Amor 107.5, Univision Miami

Music Format On-Air Personality

Preston & Steve – 93.3 WMMR, Philadelphia, PA

Spoken Word On-Air Personality

Erica Farber, President and CEO, Radio Advertising Bureau

Bill Siemering, Founding Director of Programming and Founding Member of the Board of Directors, NPR

Four inductees were determined by a voting participant panel comprised of more than 600 industry professionals and four inductees were voted on by the Radio Hall of Fame Nominating Committee, two with input from the public. The outcome of the listener vote for a music format and spoken word format on-air personality counted as one vote among the committee votes. The process was overseen by the certified public accounting firm Miller Kaplan Arase LLP.

In addition, to honor the 100th year of radio, the Radio Hall of Fame has established a Legends induction, recognizing the talents and efforts of air personalities, programmers and operators who although they have died, spent their lives contributing their talents to the industry. While the industry celebrates 100 years of existence, the industry’s Hall of Fame is only 33 years into existence. The centennial milestone provides an opportunity to recognize the talents and efforts of 33 individuals in 2021, as well.

Kraig T. Kitchin, Radio Hall of Fame chairman, commented: “I’m thrilled to welcome this deserving Class of 2021 and look forward to celebrating their inductions in late October in Chicago. In addition, it’s my honor to announce and recognize the talents of individuals who provided the foundation for so much of our industry’s success, but have not been yet recognized by this institution. These individuals have earned their place within the Radio Hall of Fame. We used the opportunity of this medium’s 100th anniversary to undertake a review of the industry’s past performers and operators, to identify a select group of industry legends that left us before they could be properly recognized. We honor their contributions and their memory by these inductions.“

The following 33 radio legends take their place in the Radio Hall of Fame immediately, in celebration of the 100th anniversary of radio:

Aku aka Hal Lewis, air personality in Honolulu in 1960-1980’s on KGU and KGMB;

Raul Alarcon Sr., radio executive and founder of Spanish Broadcast Systems (SBS);

Jackson Armstrong, air personality in Cleveland in 1960–1980’s on WIXY, WKYC, WKBW and other stations;

Dr. Joy Browne, syndicated talk radio air personality based from WOR-AM / New York City;

Frankie Crocker, air personality in Buffalo and New York City in 1950–1980’s on WUFO, WWRL, WMCA and WBLS-FM;

Don Cornelius, air personality, WVON-AM, Chicago;

Tom Donahue, air personality in San Francisco in 1960– 1980’s on KYA, KMPX, KSAN;

Bill Drake, programmer and founder, Drake-Chenault Enterprises;

Arlene Francis, air personality in New York City in 1930-1960’s and first female host of NBC’s Monitor;

Barry Gray, talk radio air personality in 1940-1980’s in New York City on WOR and WMCA;

Toni Grant, talk radio air personality in Los Angeles in 1970-1980’s on KABC-AM and others via syndication;

Petey Greene, air personality in Washington D.C. in 1960-1980’s on WOL-AM;

Maurice “Hot Rod“ Hulbert, air personality in Baltimore and Memphis in 1950 -1970’s;

Jocko Henderson, air personality in Philadelphia, New York and Baltimore in 1950-1970’s;

E. Rodney Jones, air personality in Chicago in the 1960’s on WVON-AM;

Chuck Leonard, air personality in New York City in 1960-1970’s on WWRL, WABC, WXLO, WRKS, WBLS and others;

Melvin Lindsey, the originator of the “Quiet Storm“ late-night music programming format and Washington D.C air personality the 1970-1980’s;

Ron Lundy, air personality in New York City in 1960–1980’s on WABC and WCBS-FM;

Mary Margaret McBride, nationally syndicated talk personality based in New York City, 1930-1970’s;

Ruth Ann Meyer, programmer of New York City radio stations in 1950-1960’s;

Murray “Murray the K” Kaufman, air personality in New York City, 1950-1980’s on stations WINS and WOR-FM;

Manuel “Paco“ Navarro, air personality in New York City in 1970-1980’s on WKTU-FM;

Pat O’Day, air personality, station owner and concert promoter in Seattle in 1960-1980’s;

Eddie O’Jay, air personality and pioneer of R&B radio in Milwaukee and Cleveland in 19960-1980’s;

Stu Olds, radio executive and CEO, Katz Media 1970-2010;

Alison Steele, air personality in New York City in 1960-1980’s on WNEW-AM and WNEW-FM;

“The Real” Don Steele, air personality in 1950-1980’s in Los Angeles on various stations;

Martha Jean “The Queen“ Steinberg, air personality in Memphis and Detroit in 1950-1980’s;

Todd Storz, radio executive and owner of Storz Broadcasting Company;

Jay Thomas, air personality in New York and Los Angeles in 1970-1990’s;

Rufus Thomas, air personality in Memphis in 1950-1980’s;

McHenry “Mac” Tichenor, radio executive, broadcast station owner of Tichenor Media (Heftel);

Nat D. Williams, air personality in Memphis in 1940-1970’s on WDIA-AM.

Dennis Green, Radio Hall of Fame’s Nominating Committee chair, remarked: “We are excited to not only announce a fantastic group of inductees for the Class of 2021, but on the 100th anniversary of radio, we honor legends of our industry for their contributions. The best part is having an in-person induction to honor this year’s inductees as well as members of the 2020 Radio Hall of Fame class. It’s an honor to recognize the new class of inductees, as well as legends of our industry this year.”

David Plier, Chairman of the Museum of Broadcast Communications (MBC), noted: “I’m proud to see the list of ‘Legends’ in this inaugural year and the Class of 2021 Radio Hall of Fame inductees, chosen by this year’s Nominating Committee. The combined list is the most diverse group of nominees in the hall of fame’s history, which is reflective of the audiences that are and have been listening to radio stations across America all these years.”