The Fan Denver Adds Digital Host

Rachel Vigil has joined 104.3 The Fan (KKFN-FM) as the station’s new digital host/producer. Along with taking care of social media and web work, she will make regular appearances on air.

“Rachel’s infectious personality and lifelong passion for Denver sports just explodes through the camera and onto your screen,” said Raj Sharan, PD. “We can’t wait to watch her creativity run wild creating all types of content as the face of The Fan’s digital brand.”

Vigil is a Colorado native and joins the Bonneville Station from the Western Athletic Conference where she was on-air talent and broadcasting coordinator