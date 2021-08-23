Nate Weaver Joins iHeart Wilmington

Nate Weaver is the new Promotions Director for iHeartMedia Wilmington/Salisbury. Weaver comes over from Audacy in Philadelphia.

“I am super excited to join iHeartMedia Salisbury and Wilmington’s amazing and hard-working teams,” said Weaver. “Not only am I looking forward to growing brand engagement amongst our portfolio of market-leading stations, but now that I’m in Delaware, I get to really indulge in tax-free shopping–this is great!”

“We are so excited to have Nate join our team,” said Josh Wolff, VP Programming. “From the first time we spoke, we knew he was the perfect fit. “Nate’s impressive background will only serve to improve our portfolio of already strong brands.”