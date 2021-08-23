COVID Postpones Mass. HoF Induction

The Massachusetts Broadcasters Hall of Fame luncheon has been postponed. Officials say vaccination numbers in the Bay State are good, but it felt an increasing number of attendees would not be comfortable in the luncheon setting.

In announcing the postponement the Massachusetts Broadcasters Association said, “When we made the decision to cancel our 2020 induction, we had no idea we would still be dealing with such a serious COVID situation 18-months later. It is unfair to our next group of inductees to have the celebration of their careers muted by masks, general uneasiness in a large ballroom, or in a virtual setting.”

Tickets will be refunded for the September 30 event and a new date in 2022 will be selected.