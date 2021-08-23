Do You Need a Sales Doctor?

IBA members will have an opportunity to hear from former Entercom executive Michael Doyle who launched his own company called The Sales MD. The IBA is hosting a webinar with Doyle Thursday at 4PM. For over 10 years Doyle led sales training, market sales, digital sales, recruiting, hiring and sales compensation for Entercom.

“Michael Doyle is the man behind many of radio’s biggest sales success stories over the past 25 years will share his thoughts on how radio can take advantage of the sales landscape post COVID-19 in this IBA members only webinar” adds IBA CEO Ron Stone.

