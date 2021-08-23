Indy Fan Promotions

Emmis Communications, 93.5FM & 107.5FM, The Fan has promoted three. The changes are the result of the move of Jeff Rickard to Boston to Program WEEI-FM.

David Wood (left) will remain vice president of programming for the entire Emmis Indianapolis cluster, and will add programming responsibilities of both The Fan and 93.1 WIBC FM. He previously programmed The Fan from 2010-2013.

Todd Meyer (center)has been named assistant program director of The Fan. This is a promotion from his previous role as executive producer.

Matt Hibbeln (right) remains as assistant program director for WIBC and will assume additional programming responsibilities.

“Collectively, these three Emmis programming veterans have more than 60 years of experience at Emmis Indianapolis, and have all shown an enduring commitment to these iconic Indianapolis brands,” said Taja Graham, Market President.”

Emmis Indianapolis includes: The Fan 93.5/107.5, WIBC 93.1, B105.7, Hank FM 97.1 and Network Indiana.