Soccer on The Radio in Chicago

The Chicago Red Stars of the National Women’s Soccer League and Univision Chicago, are partnering for a special Spanish-language broadcast of an upcoming match. The September 25 match against the Portland Thorns; will be available to fans on Univision Sports Radio WRTO 1200 AM, UniMás TV and TUDN.

“The Chicago Red Stars play an exciting brand of soccer and we are honored to be bringing women’s soccer action to our fans on both television and radio,” said Doug Levy, President/GM, Univision Chicago. “With this partnership, the Red Stars join a robust and growing portfolio of local Chicago professional sports on Univision Local Media.”

“The Red Stars are dedicated to providing a world-class soccer and entertainment experience for all Chicagoans, including the thousands of Latinx residents in and around the city,” said Vicky Lynch Chief Business Officer for the Chicago Red Stars. “Univision’s expansive experience broadcasting soccer matches makes them an ideal partner in helping us to continue growing our connection with the local Latinx community.”