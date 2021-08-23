Beck Raises $27 Million

Talk about a loyal listening audience. Syndicated talker Glenn Beck called on his listeners for funds to rescue approximately 5,000 Christians – mainly women and children – trapped in Afghanistan.

While hosting the Premiere Networks-syndicated radio program on Wednesday, August 18, the Radio Hall of Famer urged listeners to “give until it hurts” with the goal of raising $20 million by Friday to benefit the Beck-founded Nazarene Fund. Through Beck’s non-profit Mercury One, The Nazarene Fund works to rescue Christians and other religious minorities from persecution and slavery in the Middle East and across the globe.

By the end of Thursday’s radio program, donations reached $13 million, and by Friday morning, they exceeded $20 million. To date, the total raised is $27 million.

“In times like these, what I believe to be the greatest audience ever assembled, has given me, the Afghan people, and the world, something so important right now – HOPE,” shared Glenn Beck. “It’s the power of one.”

For more information on The Nazarene Fund Go HERE.