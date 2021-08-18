Miller Joins The Current

Minnesota Public Radio’s ‘The Current’ has added Diane Miller as a host and producer. Miller is a local musician and journalist; she will host the weekly ‘The Local Show’.

“A strong connection to the Minnesota music scene and ear for the best new local sound is a must for The Local Show,” said David Safar, Managing Director. “Diane isn’t just aware of what’s happening in local music – she’s also part of it – and we can’t wait to see how she takes her experience and makes the show her own.”

“The Current has always been an organization I’ve looked up to as a musician and music fan,” said Miller. “It will be a great honor and privilege to serve as a radio host and producer representing Minnesota’s esteemed music scene. I couldn’t be more thrilled to take on this role.”