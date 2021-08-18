90’s Rock Out. Fox Sports In.

iHeartMedia Oklahoma City debuts 94.7 FM The Ref Oklahoma Sports Talk. 90’s Rock is the format giving way for sports which will feature KREF-AM’s weekday lineup. KREF is located in Norman, Oklahoma.

“We are thrilled to enter the sports talk arena with such an outstanding lineup,” said Jon Phillips, Area President for iHeartMedia Oklahoma. “This talent base is very aligned with Oklahoma University sports and we feel this will give us a unique advantage in creating content that is focused on the biggest sports entity in the state.”

“Our team of talented on-air SportsTalk professionals welcomes the opportunity to bring ‘The Home of Sooner Fans’ to a large FM signal in addition to our 1400 AM signal and streaming platforms,” said Casey Vinyard, Owner at SportsTalk Media. “On behalf of the entire SportsTalk Media team, I’d like to thank Jon Phillips and iHeartMedia Oklahoma City for partnering with us at KREF.”

The full weekday lineup is…

Toby Rowland and TJ Perry 6 – 9 a.m.

Chris Plank and Josh Helmer 9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Mike Steely and Parker Thune 12 – 2 p.m.

Teddy Lehman and Tyler McComas 2 – 6 p.m.

The Odd Couple with Chris Broussard & Rob Parker 6 – 9 p.m.

The Jason Smith Show with Mike Harmon 9 p.m. – 1 a.m.

The Ben Maller Show 1– 5 a.m.