CES: Bring Proof of Vaccine. Is NAB Next?

The Consumer Technology Association has announced that CES 2022 will require in-person attendees to provide proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The massive technology event is in Las Vegas in January. CES is also providing a virtual option.

“Based on today’s science, we understand vaccines offer us the best hope for stopping the spread of COVID-19,” said Gary Shapiro, president and CEO, CTA. “We all play a part in ending the pandemic through encouraging vaccinations and implementing the right safety protocols. We are taking on our responsibility by requiring proof of vaccination to attend CES 2022 in Las Vegas.”

The 2021 NAB show (October 9-13) and the RAB Radio Show (October 13-14) are also being held in Las Vegas. No word yet on whether those two shows will require any type of vaccine proof.

CTA is also assessing the acceptance of proof of a positive antibody test as an alternative requirement and will share more details on this later. Safety, security and health are a priority at CES, and we will follow state and local guidelines and recommendations by the CDC. CTA will continue to monitor and evaluate the situation and will announce additional or modified protocols closer to the show.