Gracie Gala Moved to Virtual

With COVID cases rising The Alliance for Women in Media & Foundation has moved their 46th annual Gracie Awards Gala, originally scheduled for Monday, September 27 in California, to a fully virtual event. Details of the air date and streaming are being finalized. 2021 is AWM’s 70th anniversary.

“Gracie winners are responsible for creating and telling the important stories of the most compelling content in our history,” said Becky Brooks, President, Alliance for Women in Media Foundation. “We were informed, enlightened, and entertained by women in media across all platforms. Our focus remains celebrating this incredible group of women who have demonstrated their commitment to sharing emotionally charged, timely, and compelling content. While our goal was to be in person in September, we are thrilled to bring our winners to the world.”