Jim Russ Passes

‘The Dean of Baltimore Traffic Reporting’ Jim Russ has died. Russ kept a keen eye on the roads in the WBAL/98 Rock listening area for the past decade, with many more years of experience at WTOP in Washington and the Total Traffic & Weather Network.

In a message to staffers at WBAL-FM & WIYY-FM, President and General Manager Cary Pahigian said, “A visit to Jim’s Traffic Center often appeared to the unfamiliar as barely controlled chaos, but where others heard a cacophony of noise from the scanners, Jim heard a symphony that told him the story on the roads each morning. He could navigate dozens of traffic cameras with an eagle eye for the slightest hint of a slowdown, interpreting mountains of information into concise reporting that the audience could easily understand while regularly beating the competition. His instincts were invaluable to the news department as well, helping to break news countless times.”

Pahigian said there was only one Jim Russ, and he will be dearly missed.

“NO ONE loved the job of reporting traffic more than Jim did. He saw it as his duty to keep people in Baltimore moving to their destinations as quickly as possible and attacked that responsibility with passion and dedication. The sterling reputation of WBAL as a news and information leader was strengthened throughout Jim’s tenure, and his departure leaves a void both professionally and personally for his colleagues who enjoyed his company and commitment to excellence.”

Arrangements are pending. Jim Russ died two days short of his 58th Birthday.