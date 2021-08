Three versions of the Baka Boyz mix show are being offered for the Labor Day weekend. Three hour Hip-Hop, Classic Hip-Hop and CHR programs are available.

There will be three versions of the show available: Hip Hop Mastermix, All Star Hit Mix for CHR stations, and Hip Hop Mastermix Classic for Throwback stations. The commercial free mix is free to air for any non-competitive markets.

Compass Media Networks is offering the programming.