Wine And Broadway Podcast

‘The Broadway Happy Hour Podcast’ is a collaboration of Broadway Wine Club and iHeartRadio Broadway. The program is hosted by Broadway actor and certified wine expert, Kate Rockwell.

“We missed so much when live theatre shut down, not only the shows, but the community of people in this business,” said Arvind Ethan David, Co-Founder of Broadway Wine Club. “Rather than longing for these pre or post show conversations over a glass of wine at a bar, we revived them via this podcast.”

“Kate’s ability to chat about wine and Broadway feels like a conversation with your best friend at your favorite wine bar after seeing a great show,” said Sarah Jane Arnegger, Director for iHeartRadio Broadway. “Listeners will pick up some great wine tips from Kate while also getting to know their favorite Broadway stars in a new way.”