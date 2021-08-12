GMP Strengthens Hispanic Leadership

Ann-Marie Figueira is the new Senior Vice President Hispanic Platforms and Multicultural Initiatives for General Media Partners. She was promoted from VP Regional Sales and Hispanic.

“No one in national radio sales has a better handle on the Hispanic market than Ann-Marie,” said Kevin Garrity, CEO. “Ann-Marie is passionate about Hispanic radio and its listeners and understands the nuanced differences within the sub-cultures of the U.S. Hispanic population. Moreover, she excels at working with advertisers and agencies to help them navigate the complex diversity of the Hispanic culture so they can target their message in relevant content.”

“The Hispanic market is not homogenous,” said Figueira. “You cannot use a one-size-fits-all approach. Different levels of assimilation and acculturation, different language preferences, country of origin, and where cultural groups settle are key factors to campaign success. I’m looking forward to working with our nationwide sales team to drive revenue for our Hispanic radio partners.”