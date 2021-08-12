Charlamagne Day Helps School Kids

Saturday August 14 will be proclaimed ‘Charlamagne Tha God Day’ by the city of Charleston. The event will coincide with ‘The Breakfast Club’ host’s 5th Annual Backpack/School Supply Giveaway & Fish Fry.

Z93 JAMZ (WWWZ-FM) will broadcast live from Berkeley High School in Charlamagne’s hometown of Moncks Corner, SC. The host got his start as an intern at the station.

“We are so excited to celebrate all the great accomplishments of Charlamagne Tha God, and what he gives to the Moncks Corner community with free back packs,” said Kathy Brown, PD. “Many kids will be able to start the school year off right, courtesy of Dr. Charlamagne.”