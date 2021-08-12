Galaxy Honors Director Of Engineering

Galaxy Media Partners Director of Engineering Tim Backer is celebrating an anniversary. Backer was honored for his 20 years of service by Ed Levine, President/CEO.

“Many (if not most) broadcast stations don’t have engineers on site anymore. Galaxy not only has an engineer on site, but we have also had the SAME engineer for 20 years,” said Levine. “We appreciate all his hard work and dedication to our local company. In recognition of his 20 years of service, Tim will receive a brand-new engineering vehicle of his choice for his 2am drives to remote engineering sites during the Central New York winters!”