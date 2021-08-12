Jenna Ellis Joins Salem Podcast Net

Former Donald Trump campaign attorney Jenna Ellis will join the Salem Podcast Network in September. She is a constitutional law attorney and served as senior legal adviser for the Trump 2020 Campaign.

“I am so excited to join the Salem Podcast Network Family and add to their incredible lineup of voices for biblical truth and conservative policy,” said Jenna. “I get questions daily from concerned citizens all over the country on various issues, and this podcast will focus on my answers and analysis of cultural and legal issues and how to think through them from a Christian, conservative, and constitutional framework.”

“At SPN we like to find podcasters like Jenna who want to change the world for good. With her strong Christian faith, combined with a rock solid legal mind, she brings something unique and special to our network,” said Phil Boyce, SVP Spoken Word. “Like all of our podcasters, you learn something every day from Jenna, and we can’t wait to get her started.”