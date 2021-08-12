CPR Launches Music Ed Podcast

‘Music Blocks’ is a music appreciation podcast developed in consultation with Colorado music educators. The program is the newest project from Colorado Public Radio’s Audio Innovations Studio.

“Music Blocks is a special project for us in many ways,” said Brad Turner, Executive Producer. “During the show’s development process, educators and parents asked for something like this. Teachers knew exactly what kind of show they wanted to share with their students, and we tailored it to their ideas. The feedback we received from educators and students has been so gratifying. We hope Music Blocks will help spark important conversations about emotions we all feel, and how those emotions can be expressed creatively.”

Each five-minute episode focuses on a basic emotion; such as happiness, sadness or surprise, and how those feelings are expressed in music from around the world.