Pittman And Hip-Hop?

iHeartMedia Chairman/CEO Bob Pittman looks at what Hip-Hop and start-up founders have in common. Pittman hosts Ben Horowitz the co-founder and general partner of the venture capital firm Andreessen Horowitz.

As Pittman discovers in the latest episode of ‘Math & Magic: Stories from the Frontiers of Marketing’; hip hop artists have the ability to create something from nothing.

“For me, it was so aspirational, you know, you had these kids who like, literally, they had nothing,” reveals Horowitz. “They would make songs about their sneakers and their sweatsuits. Aspiration is a thing independent of what you have…And, you know, for me, it was such a great kind of motivational attitude. You can make something from nothing; the whole culture of it had just tremendous appeal.”

You can find the podcast Here.