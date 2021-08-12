What A Day Line-Up Changes

Crooked Media’s daily news show, ‘What A Day’ will have a new lineup of rotating co-hosts. Three more co-hosts have been added to the rotation to share the microphone with Gideon Resnick.

The new co-host roster will include, an award-winning journalist, an activist and a podcast host: Tre’vell Anderson, Josie Duffy Rice and Priyanka Aribindi.

“What A Day has become an essential listen for anyone who is trying to keep up with the insanity of the news while trying to feel optimistic about our ability to engage politically and socially to make the world better. Having Josie, Tre’vell and Priyanka join Gideon really continues to deliver on our promise to be the only news show that gives you the information you need and even makes you feel better while listening,” said Sandy Girard, SVP Programming.