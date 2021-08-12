Anchor Line-Up Changes WWJ

WWJ Newsradio 950 (WWJ-AM) Detroit has made some changes. The changes cover morning and afternoon drive on the Audacy station.

Jason Scott has been promoted to morning drive and will co-anchor with Roberta Jasina from 5:00 AM to 10:00 AM. Tony Ortiz has also been elevated as new afternoon drive co-anchor, teaming with Jackie Paige from 2:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Brooke Allen will continue in middays from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

“I couldn’t be more excited to elevate Tony and Jason into their new roles,” said Debbie Kenyon, SVP/MM Market Manager. “Both know the Detroit area well and that will allow them to bring our listeners valuable insight into the stories we cover each day.”

“I’m both excited and honored by the opportunity,” said Scott. “I remain thrilled to be working with Roberta Jasina and such professional people at such a revered station.”

“I’m excited about this opportunity to make the move from sports to news,” said Ortiz. “I am looking forward to co-anchoring with Jackie, who is just an amazing person to work with.”