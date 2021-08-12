Lisa Ballance New SVP Sales Huntsville

Lisa Ballance is the new Senior Vice President of Sales for iHeartMedia Huntsville. Lisa most recently served as VP Sales for iHeartMedia St. Louis.

“Lisa has done an exceptional job leading and working for us in both our Nashville and St. Louis markets and will be a fantastic addition to Huntsville and the Alabama Area,” said Shosh Abromovich, Division President. “She knows the market and the region well and will fit right into the team culture that Ray Quinn has developed for the area.”

“I am thrilled to join iHeartMedia’s Huntsville team and be back in the South,” said Ballance. “It will be great working again with some old friends and making some new ones too. The Huntsville market is growing fast and has so much hidden potential that I can’t wait to tap into and get started!”