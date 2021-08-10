Closer Look At Jam Band Culture

‘Blackberry Jams’ examines how jam band culture and Black liberation work intersect. The 10 episode series looks into the fan culture surrounding the band Phish and a special segment of that fan base; Black Phans.

Presented by Ben & Jerry’s and PRX, the series launches August 31. It is Co-created and co-hosted by Lenny Duncan and Leslie Mac.

“As a well-known Black Woman organizer and strategist, so much of my life is on display––my experiences as a Phan have been life-affirming and a self-care safe haven for me over the years,” said Mac.

“The truth is that my life has been forever altered by this scene. When America abandoned a 13-year-old Black Queer boy to its streets, a Day-Glo bus filled circus-jam-packed with dreams of revolution rescued me,” said Duncan.