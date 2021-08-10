New GM For Emerald Coast JVC

JVC has hired Brenda Franco as General Manager for the Fort Walton Beach cluster. She brings 21 years experience in the market where she served as a Key Account Manager and Senior Marketing Consultant for Cumulus.

“The addition of Brenda as our General Manager for JVC Fort Walton Beach is a win for everyone in the market,” said Shane Reeve, Executive VP. “Brenda’s success in sales management up and down the Emerald Coast is due to her incredible knowledge and passion for her clients, listeners, and the industry.”

“When the opportunity to team up with a company like JVC that believes in focusing on LOCAL radio – being involved with the community and truly looking after the needs of clients and listeners, I knew JVC was where I wanted to be,” said Franco.

As GM she will oversee WECQ Q92, WHWY Highway 98.1 Country, WWAV 102.1 The Wave, and the new WZLB Florida Man Radio 103.1.