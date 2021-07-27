Westwood Promotes Two

Westwood One has announced new positions for Neal Weiner and Sue Falco in Affiliate Sales. Neal Weiner is elevated to VP of Affiliate Sales for 24/7 Formats. Sue Falco returns to Westwood as Director of Affiliate Sales for Music & Entertainment.

Weiner is a 26-year veteran of Westwood One and has been part of the Affiliate Sales team working with 24/7 Formats, Music and Entertainment Shows, Sports, and Prep Services. He began his professional radio career at Pirate Radio in Los Angeles, which was owned by Westwood One at the time.

Earlier in her career, Falco spent six years at the company as part of both the News/Talk and the Country affiliate sales teams. She most recently served for ten years as Director of Affiliate Sales with United Stations.

Both Weiner and Falco will report to Stuart Greenblatt, Senior Vice President of Affiliate Sales.

“With more than a quarter century with Westwood One, Neal knows this business inside and out. And Sue’s new role brings her full circle back to Westwood One, along with valuable experience and strong industry relationships.” said Stuart Greenblatt, Senior Vice President of Affiliate Sales. “There are no better people to assume these roles and drive Westwood One’s affiliate sales.”

“We have fantastic new offerings in the pipeline for helping our affiliates to operate smoothly and efficiently, and to sound amazing,” said Weiner. “I’m honored to assume this role at such an exciting time!”

“Westwood One is synonymous with great programming and super-sized talent,” said Falco. I’m thrilled to be back on the team with such a well-respected brand.”