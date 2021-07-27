Skyview’s B-Dub Closing in on 100

B-Dub Radio is now heard on 85 affiliates with the recent addition of ten more stations across the country. Recent markets adds include Fayetteville, Yakima, Spokane and Lincoln.

Host, Bryan “B-Dub” Washington, added, “It is a huge milestone to reach 85 affiliates and I am thrilled that the expansion of B-Dub Radio to weeknights is so well received. Our ability to deliver on-demand local content in individual markets at a moment’s notice is a value proposition that is not easily replicated.”

Skyview Networks is the exclusive distributor, affiliate sales manager and network sales partner of B-Dub Radio. For affiliation information of B-Dub Radio and B-Dub Radio Saturday Night, including show clocks and sample audio, visit skyviewcountry.com or email [email protected]